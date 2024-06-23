Fever at Sky live updates: Indiana, Caitlin Clark face Angel Reese Sunday in Chicago

It's time for Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese part 3.

In what has become one of the most intense rivalries in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever (7-10) will face the Chicago Sky (5-9) for the third time this season – but the first time in Chicago – on Sunday afternoon. Ticket prices for the matchup between two of the league's biggest young stars have soared as fans in Chicago finally get to see Clark and Reese battle in their home arena.

USA TODAY will have all the latest news and highlights from the game at Wintrust Arena. Follow along for live updates.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, #drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey during their game in Indianapolis on June 16, 2024.

What time is Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky today?

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever Sunday at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. local). The game is at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

How to stream at Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

The Fever vs. Sky game is available for streaming on ESPN+ and Fubo.

The game will also be available on demand on WNBA League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

