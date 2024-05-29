Fever rookie Caitlin Clark set her first WNBA record in just 8 games

The Indiana Fever have not had the best season thus far, but perhaps they are starting to finally find their flow. Despite a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark had a stellar performance and broke a WNBA record in the process.

Clark finished with 30 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to record that stat line and the fourth player overall in league history.

“I just played with an aggressive mindset,” Clark said. “I think that was the biggest thing. I just tried to play downhill the best I could.”

She also became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 100 points and 50 assists in just eight games. While the Fever seem to be meshing, they have yet to catch their stride.

“We’ve got to let our defense give us some offense,” Fever coach Christie Sides said pregame. “We’ve got to get stops, we’ve got to get steals, and we got to hit deflections. And we’ve got to use that because of the way we play and our pace…get out and get some things happening on the offensive end because of our defense.”

Indiana will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday to take on Seattle before competing in back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday in the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire