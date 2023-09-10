The Indiana Fever rallied in the fourth quarter Sunday to finish their season with an 87-72 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever (13-27) won five of the final eight games but finished with the 10th-best record in the 12-team league, leaving them with a 44.2% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Their 13 victories are the most since going 13-21 in 2019. They last made the playoffs after going 17-17 in 2016.

Indiana struggled mightily in the third quarter as the Lynx outscored it 19-7. However, the Fever surged in the fourth (24-9).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half. She made 3-of-7 3-pointers. Aliyah Boston finished her rookie season with a 19-point, 12-rebound effort, and second-year player NyLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Grace Berger, a rookie from IU, played 20 minutes and scored 9 points.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fever rally to win season finale, 87-72, most wins since 2019