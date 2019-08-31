Fever-Lynx Preview

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Minnesota Lynx might be playing their best basketball of the season.

The Lynx look to conclude their regular-season home schedule with a fourth consecutive victory Sunday night against the Indiana Fever.

Even with star Maya Moore sitting out and fellow superstar Seimone Augustus not 100 percent, Minnesota (16-15) is still headed to the postseason for a ninth straight year. The Lynx punched another ticket to the playoffs with Tuesday's 93-85 home victory over Chicago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It feels great," veteran Sylvia Fowles, who had 25 points and moved into third on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list with 12 boards Tuesday, told the Lynx's official website. "I've been very proud of the team.

"We know what it takes for us to get going, and we're clicking on all cylinders."

Minnesota's current surge has all taken place at home, where it concludes a final four-game stretch there before the end of the regular season. Sixth in the "W" standings, the Lynx have a chance to earn a home game in the postseason.

The immediate focus, though, is winning four in a row for the first time in 2019. It also helps that Fowles seems to be on top of game when it matters most.

Fowles (13.9 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game) is 50 boards shy of breaking Rebekkah Brunson's WNBA career record of 3,356 rebounds. With three games left in the regular season, there's an outside chance she could get it done before the playoffs with some stellar play.

Fowles has totaled 26 points and 16 boards while Minnesota split the first two meetings of the season with Indiana.

Story continues

Though the Fever (11-20) have been eliminated from playoff contention and are looking to bounce back from an 87-83 loss to Los Angeles on Thursday, they have their own budding post star in rookie Teaira McCowan (9.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg). The third-overall pick in this year's draft, McCowan had 24 points with 10 rebounds against the Sparks, and is averaging 23.3 and 15.3 boards over the last three games - two of which were Indiana wins.

"I feel like, as a rookie, I am doing a lot of things," McCowan, who tied a rookie franchise record with three consecutive double-doubles. "Trying to give my team the confidence that we've been missing most of the season."

McCowan has totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds in the two meetings with Minnesota.