The Indiana Fever suffered their fifth consecutive loss Wednesday night, 90-83 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Aliyah Boston, the WNBA's Rookie of the Month, scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half. She also had nine rebounds. NyLyssa Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 32 points and eight rebounds. Minnesota made seven 3-pointers, while the Fever made just 4-of-16.

The Fever (5-12) scored the first four points of third quarter to draw within 47-46, but the Lynx (8-9) expanded their edge to nine on the way to entering the fourth quarter up 71-64.

Minnesota shot 55% from the field, including 50% on 3-pointers, to lead 47-42 at halftime. Boston's basket with 7:33 left in the second quarter tied the score at 28 and completed a 9-2 run.

The Fever led 12-10 midway through the first quarter before Minnesota surged to a 26-19 lead at the end of the period.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever lose to Minnesota Lynx despite Aliyah Boston's effort