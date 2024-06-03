Fever HC Christie Sides on WNBA upgrading foul on Caitlin Clark: ‘That needed to be called in that moment’

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark taking an away-from-the-ball foul from Chicago’s Chennedy Carter has dominated conversations around the WNBA. And the discussions continued Sunday with the league making an adjustment to the original call.

The league upgraded Carter’s foul on Clark in the third quarter of Saturday’s Fever-Sky to a Flagrant 1 on Sunday. Carter will not be fined.

Fever head coach Christie Sides deemed the play “unacceptable” after Saturday’s home win over the Sky. And moments before Sunday’s matchup against the Liberty, she felt the same way about Carter’s foul.

“This league is awesome. It’s a physical league. We get after it,” the head coach said Sunday. “But that was a non-basketball play. That needed to be called in that moment.”

The incident occurred when Carter gave a shoulder to Clark that sent the No. 1 overall selection to the floor with 15.1 seconds remaining in the third. The play was initially ruled a common foul after a brief official review. No players were assessed a technical foul.

Carter declined to comment on the play during Saturday’s postgame presser.

On Sunday, Clark said the physical play reminds her of her early days at Iowa when opposing players would try take advantage of her “frail” body.

“I was pretty frail,” she said before Sunday’s Commissioner’s Cup game against the Liberty. “I still am pretty frail but I feel like I added quite a bit of muscle over my college career and that was probably the tactic early on in my college career too. ‘Just be really physical with her because she’s not really as strong as everybody else.'”

The “non-basketball” play is one that isn’t new to the Fever, per Sides. She mentioned players zeroing in on Aliyah Boston, the franchise’s No. 1 overall pick last season, during the 2023 season.

“We kind of went through this last year with (Aliyah Boston),” Sides said Sunday. “New rookies, number one picks, players want to show that they’re vets in this league and they want to make it hard on these rookies. That’s just how it goes.

“We sent video in last year. We were making our complaints to try to figure out (how) to help AB. Same this year with Caitlin.”

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello also disapproved of the play before facing off against Clark and the Fever on Sunday.

“That foul that was probably inappropriate. That’s not what we do,” Brondello said. “I think every team is playing physical. Our games been all physical. You’re playing basketball. Stay within the rules of basketball and we’re in good shape.

“Caitlin… she’s a fabulous player so she’s gonna get a lot of attention naturally. I think she’s handled herself brilliantly to be quite honest. It’s tough for a young kid but she’s got skills and she’s gonna be an amazing pro player.”

