Fever guard Erica Wheeler: '11 games in 20 days is super tough'

Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis on potentially returning for Game 1 of the NBA FinalsKristaps Porzingis said the plan is for him to be in the Celtics lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but added that nothing is final two days out. He also spoke of his excitement to be in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>
Barclay Goodrow, Vincent Trocheck and Peter Laviolette talk Rangers OT win to tie series vs PanthersAfter scoring just four goals during the regular season, Barclay Goodrow scored for the fourth time in this year's playoffs, an overtime special to help the Rangers tie their Eastern Conference Final series with Florida at a game apiece. Teammate Vincent Trocheck and head coach Peter Laviolette both talked about how important Goodrow's presence is to the team both on and off the ice.
Joe Mazzulla: "No setbacks" for Kristaps Porzingis so farCeltics head coach Joe Mazzulla gives an update on the rehabbing Kristaps Porzingis, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals still a week away<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/joe-mazzulla-no-setbacks-for-kristaps-porzingis-so-far/617266/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Joe Mazzulla: "No setbacks" for Kristaps Porzingis so far</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>
Fever guard Erica Wheeler: '11 games in 20 days is super tough'
The Fever got four days off after playing 11 games in 20 days to open the WNBA season. Guard Erica Wheeler looks at what they've been through.