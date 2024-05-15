Fever fall to Sun in Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut

INDIANAPOLIS – WNBA No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark scored 20 points, but also committed 10 turnovers as the Indiana Fever lost their season opener to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 on Tuesday night.

Clark did not score in the first quarter, scoring her first pro points on a steal and lay-up midway through the second. She made her first career three-pointer with 30 seconds to play in the half, but the Fever trailed by 10 heading into the locker room.

Indiana got within five points at the end of the third on a pair of Clark free throws, but the Sun pushed its lead back to 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was not threatened the rest of the game.

The Fever now return home for Clark’s home debut on Thursday night against the New York Liberty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.