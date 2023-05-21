Fever drop 20th straight game in loss to Liberty, tie WNBA record losing streak

The Indiana Fever’s rebuild season isn’t having the start they hoped for so far.

The New York Liberty blew out the Fever on Sunday afternoon, 92-73, at the Barclays Center in New York. The Fever went down 15-4 early in the game, and the deficit ballooned to as many as 30 points by the third quarter.

With the loss, the Fever have now dropped 20 consecutive games dating back to the 2022 season — tying the WNBA record. The now-defunct Tulsa Shock lost 20 straight games in the 2011 season.

Here are three observations from the Fever’s record loss:

Fever fail to contain Breanna Stewart

The New York Liberty packed their roster full of all-stars this season, and one of them was 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart.

Against the Fever, Stewart showed her MVP tendencies.

She had 19 points for the Liberty in the first quarter and hit four 3-pointers in the first half, finishing the opening 20 minutes with 29 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Her 29 points were the most in a half by a WNBA player since 2019, according to SportsCenter.

The Liberty as a whole were left wide open in the first half, knocking down 10 3-pointers on 55.6% shooting.

Stewart scored seemingly at will throughout the game, hitting shots from beyond the arc and easily fighting through traffic in the paint. Stewart eclipsed her career high of 39 points with three minutes left in the third quarter, and finished the game with a Liberty franchise-record 45 points

Boston, Smith bright spots for Fever

Rookie Aliyah Boston nearly had a double-double in her rookie debut on Friday in the Fever’s season-opener against the Connecticut Sun, registering 15 points and nine rebounds.

Boston again showed why she was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft against the Liberty on Sunday, going 5-for-7 from the field for 15 points. She also added on four rebounds and two blocks

Second-year Fever starter NaLyssa Smith, a member of the 2022 all-rookie team, finished the contest with a double-double. She barely edged Boston for the team lead in points on Sunday, scoring 16 on 6-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds.

Berger makes WNBA debut

Indiana University women’s basketball alum Grace Berger finally made her WNBA debut Sunday.

After being the only Indiana player to not see the floor in the season-opener on Friday, she entered the game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter as the Fever were down by 20 points. Berger tallied her first WNBA basket less than a minute into her debut and finished the game with two points.

Rookie Victaria Saxton out of South Carolina saw just over a minute on Sunday, recording one rebound.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever fall to New York Liberty, drop WNBA-record 20th straight game