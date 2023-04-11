Fever draft Boston with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss heap praise on Aliyah Boston for being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
Aliyah Boston has been the projected No. 1 pick for multiple seasons now and the Fever made it official on Monday night.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
The extra year of eligibility players can take through 2025 has muddied draft pictures, an issue certainly frustrating for teams attempting to plan in what has largely been an easy-to-determine WNBA Draft landscape in the past.
The Gamecocks join Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford. And with five selected over three rounds, South Carolina is the third school to have at least that many taken in a single draft.
Yahoo Sports compiled a big board of the most likely first-round candidates, though there is always a surprise or two come draft night.
Wright appears to get a kick out of putting a scare in to newly drafted Dream players.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said she would tell Boston to enter the WNBA.
