Fever cap 3-game homestand tonight

The Indiana Fever host the Washington Mystics tonight to cap a three-game homestand. It’s a 7 p.m. game.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Fever won 85-83 in the last meeting on June 7. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 30 points, and Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics with 19 points.

Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Indiana scores 79.3 points per game and allows 88.9 points. Washington scores 76.1 and allows 82.3.

The Fever opened the season 0-5, but are 5-5 over their last 10 games. They have won three straight home games.

• Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16, the league announced Tuesday. It’s the second time Boston has received Player of the Week honors in her career.

In Indiana’s three games last week, Boston recorded three double-doubles and averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Boston also moved into a tie for fifth in franchise history for all-time double-doubles recorded with 15.

Boston is averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Across the league, Boston is 10th in blocks and 12th in rebounds.

• The rematch between Indiana’s Clark and Chicago’s Angel Reese on Sunday drew record viewership with an average of 2.25 million people watching on CBS — the most on any network in 23 years. It was more than triple the viewership of last year’s comparable game window, which featured Phoenix and New York.