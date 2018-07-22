Fever-Aces Preview

Las Vegas Aces teammates Kayla McBride and A'ja Wilson found out Thursday that they will play for Team Della Donne in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game in Minnesota.

Later that night, they proved why they're All-Star selections as the Aces went on the road and defeated second-place Phoenix, 85-82. McBride scored 27 points while Wilson notched 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Certainly an impressive win for the up-and-coming Aces, who at 11-13, keep climbing up the standings.

"I'm super-duper excited," Wilson said anticipating her first All-Star experience. "I'm excited to get a feel for this All-Star thing. ... I was not expecting to be an all-star like this so just to come out of Team EDD (Elena Delle Donne), I'm excited."

Bill Laimbeer will have to temper his rookie All-Star's excitement for a few days as the Aces have to guard against a letdown when the Indiana Fever come to Las Vegas for a Sunday matinee at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Indiana is coming off an impressive and improbably win as well. The Fever earned only their third victory of the season on Friday when they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 78-76.

"Obviously when you've struggled the way we've struggled all year, it's nice to get any win," said Indiana head coach Pokey Chatman, whose team is now 3-21. "We didn't quite close it out in the fashion that left anything to be desired, and it was a nail-biter at the end but overall, we handled their runs."

The signing of 13-year veteran Cappie Pondexter after she was released by the Sparks in June paid dividends Friday night as the two-time WNBA champ and seven-time All-Star scored 16 points against her former team.

"She's a savvy vet," Chatman said. "She has a little bit of dog in her; she's not afraid of moments. And we have some babies that are learning under the lights, and it's nice to see someone who's a veteran, champion player."

Despite this being Wilson's rookie season, she too has shown the maturity of a seasoned veteran.

"She's doing great," Mercury center Brittney Griner said after the Aces' win on Thursday. "She's feeling it, and it's trickling down to the rest of the team. They're playing well together, and she is playing like she's not a rookie."

The one teammate who has benefited the most from Wilson's play is McBride, who is averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game. She's connecting on 46.2 percent of her field-goal attempts, including 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

Tamera Young, in her 11th season, also is averaging a career high 10.2 points per game for the Aces.

In the teams' first meeting on June 12, Las Vegas earned a 101-92 overtime win in Indiana. The Fever trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before scoring the final eight to force overtime.

The Aces, led by Wilson's 10 points, outscored the Fever 17-8 in the extra period.

Wilson finished with 35 points and had 13 rebounds, McBride added 18 points and Young chipped in with 11 points and nine assists.

Natalie Achonwa scored 26 and grabbed 15 boards in the loss. "Natalie made all the shots," Laimbeer said after that game. "They found her for open looks and she made them. Give her credit."

Candice Dupree is Indiana's leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. Dupree scored 16 in the win over the Sparks.

"We know what we're capable of in this locker room; it's just about consistency," Dupree said. "I don't think we've done a great job of being consistent all season long."

Indiana comes into Sunday's game averaging a league-low 75.3 points per game while giving up 84.9 points per game, just below the Aces, who surrender 85.0 points per contest. The Aces average 82.8 points per game.