Feud over 'loss and damages' fund risks derailing climate talks

Despite the so-called “breakthroughs” made ahead of this week’s Cop28 talks, ongoing disputes over a Loss and Damages Fund for poor countries battling climate disasters will prevent the financing tool from ever being workable, critics warn.

Getting the fund up and running is a major objective of the UN summit in Dubai – during which almost 200 countries must sign off on the recommendations that resulted from meetings between rich and poor nations in the lead up to Cop28.

“Loss and damages” refers to the consequences of climate change that are separate from adaptation and mitigation measures.

With devastating climate impacts already a reality for many countries – namely the humanitarian crises wrought by flooding and droughts in Africa – the need for speedy, accessible, debt-free finance is painfully urgent.

'Lack of visibility'

A deal to simply create the fund itself was hailed as a watershed moment at last year’s climate talks in Egypt, after negotiators from developing countries overcame decades of resistance from their wealthy rivals.

But a lack of visibility over who'll pay into the fund, who'll benefit from it and how much money will be made available is preventing countries that are suffering loss and damages from making any plans, says Ritu Bharadwaj, a lead researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development in London.

“A fund has been created but there is no resourcing of that fund,” Bharadwaj told RFI.



