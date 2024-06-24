Fettig is Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Blake Fettig

• SPORT: Youth baseball

• TEAM: e-Pro Auto Sales Astros

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Fettig pitched the Astros to a 7-4 victory over the Indians in a clash of KUBS teams in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament's title game. The lefty pitched 5.2 innings and held the Indians to two hits, struck out 11 and walked three before reaching the 85-pitch limit. He moved to third base and recorded an assist on the final out. This year was the 67th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together all of Howard County's major league teams.