Festus Ezeli, who never played a game in a Blazers uniform, is attempting an NBA comeback

Festus Ezeli hasn't played a game in the NBA since the 2016 Finals. But the 6-foot-11 center is looking to change that in the not-so-distant future.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Ezeli has signed a contract with the G League's Westchester Knicks as he attempts an NBA comeback.

Ex-Warriors center Festus Ezeli tells @TheUndefeated he signed with Knicks’ G League Westchester. Ezeli hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2017 NBA Finals. “I’ve put so much into this process but this is my dream. Chasing your dreams is worth every inch of the cost,” he said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 1, 2021

I’ve put so much into this process but this is my dream. Chasing your dreams is worth every inch of the cost.

Festus Ezeli, per Spears

Indeed, Ezeli has been through a lot. But he's hopeful that a few years removed from cadaver ligament replacement surgery on his left knee, he'll be able to make an impact.

Ezeli was with the Portland Trail Blazers in his most recent NBA stop. He signed a two-year, $15 million contract to play with them during the 2016-17 NBA season, but the persistent left knee troubles he dealt with prevented him from ever playing a game for the Blazers. They released him in late-June of 2017 ahead of free agency.

Before joining the Blazers, Ezeli spent three years with the Golden State Warriors as both a starter and a key reserve. He helped the team take home an NBA Championship in 2015 and averaged a career-high 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in his final season there (2016).

If Ezeli, now 31, can make a comeback, that would certainly be a heartwarming story. And maybe he could still become the traditional big-man role player that the Blazers envisioned they were getting when they inked him to a contract nearly five years ago.