Festive Lobos hope the Grinch isn't an Anteater, look for No-L before Christmas break

Dec. 19—Richard Pitino studied his scouting report this week.

Or was at least well-briefed on it before Tuesday's media conference where he seemed to know well that one local reporter who has made a Grinch-like habit in recent Decembers of reporting on the unfortunate trend of the UNM Lobo basketball program losing the last game they play before Christmas.

Be it the distraction of upcoming holiday travel home or simply too many thoughts of sugarplums, whatever those are, running through their heads, the Lobos have gone 10-13 in the game, including three 30-point losses in the past eight seasons and twice losing as a heavily favored 12-0 nationally ranked team (anyone remember that 2009 Oral Roberts game or the 2012 Kendall Williams alarm clock benching vs. South Dakota State?)

While Pitino's first two seasons as UNM's head coach have both resulted in wins in that game, they were hardly against the level of opponent of this season's UC Irvine squad that caught a sleigh ride into the Sunport from California to take part in Wednesday's dreaded 'Twas the Game Before Christmas matchup with the Lobos.

And the Lobos head coach says he's as ready for the Anteaters (the highest-ranked NET and KenPom team UNM has faced so far this season) as he was for Tuesday's line of questioning.

"I don't think it's a distraction. Now, there's elements to it, okay? You're clearly going to write an article about the distraction, so I'm going to help you out," Pitino told the reporter who has most definitely been nice this year.

"Here's the distractions. If you play a game early in the day and tell (all the players) they can leave after the game, distraction. Done that before (while coaching) at Florida. We did that, we lost to Jacksonville (71-68 in overtime on Dec. 20, 2010). We went to the Elite Eight that year, won the SEC. So it just depends on the place. It has not been a distraction the first two years (at UNM). If you have a lot of guys that can drive home, could be a distraction. So, I'm not worried about it. I wouldn't have scheduled a really good opponent right before it if I was concerned. with that. ... I'm concerned with UC Irvine. I'm not concerned with the trap game part of it."

The Lobos will have a nine-day break after Wednesday's game before playing their only non-Division I opponent (Eastern New Mexico) on Dec. 29 in the Pit.

In between, Pitino said he believes all but three Lobo players (mainly ones who live in other countries) will be traveling over the break.

On the Anteaters

UC Irvine is 7-4 with three losses to Mountain West teams, but two were hotly contested games against top-half MW teams and the Anteaters have also won at USC and are coming off a 43-point win.

"I mean, they blew out South Dakota (on Saturday), who is a good team," Pitino said. "They are well coached. They've got a history of success. Offensively very, very disciplined. Defensively in the right place at all times. They had the San Diego State game won. They won at USC. Neck and neck at Utah State. So, it's a game that we have a high level of respect for. They're 55 in the NET (rankings). So, this is a potential Quad 2 type win. So we know it's going to be extremely challenging, and their coach has been there a long time and (has) done a great job."

The naughty list

The Lobo men's basketball team hasn't had the best of luck in the annual game-before-Christmas, going 11-13 in the Mountain West era, though it has had a jolly outcome in each of Richard Pitino's first two seasons with a pair of wins in the Pit.

Wednesday: TBD — vs. UC Irvine

Dec. 20, 2022: W, 94-63 — Prairie View A&M

Dec. 21, 2021: W, 68-54 — Norfolk State

Dec. 23, 2020: L, 89-52 — Boise State

Dec. 22, 2019: W, 107-88 — Houston Baptist

Dec. 22, 2018: L, 75-65 — Penn

Dec. 22, 2017: W, 87-78 — Prairie View A&M

Dec. 20, 2016: L, 77-46 — Arizona

Dec. 23, 2015: L, 96-66 — BYU*

Dec. 23, 2014: L, 68-65 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 23, 2013: W, 80-68 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 22, 2012: L, 70-65 — South Dakota State

Dec. 22, 2011: W, 87-62 — UMKC

Dec. 23, 2010: L, 66-60 — Northern Iowa

Dec. 23, 2009: L, 75-66 — Oral Roberts

Dec. 23, 2008: W, 76-62 — New Mexico State

Dec. 23, 2007: W, 62-32 — Weber State

Dec. 23, 2006: L, 72-56 — Kansas State

Dec. 22, 2005: L, 63-56 — San Diego

Dec. 22, 2004: L, 81-64 — Wake Forest

Dec. 22, 2003: W, 65-49 — New Mexico State

Dec. 21, 2002: L, 69-57 — Southern Utah

Dec. 22, 2001: W, 83-69 — UNC Greensboro

Dec. 23, 2000: W, 69-62 — Mercer

Dec. 23, 1999: L, 63-60 — New Mexico State

*In 2015, UNM also played on Christmas day and lost 82-59 to Washington State.

House for the holidays

Jaelen House's return to the Lobos lineup the past five games have coincided with one fairly drastic change in what Lobo opponents have been doing on the court.

The 6-foot, fifth-year senior guard has played six of UNM's 11 games, having missed games 2-6 due to a rather lengthy, lingering hip injury that ultimately cost him two months of practice.

But take a look at what his presence on the court has meant for the Lobos in terms of steals and opponent turnovers:

With House: 12.0 UNM steals/game; 17.7 opponent turnovers/game

Without House: 7.2 UNM steals/game; 15.2 opponent turnovers/game

UNM has had 10 or more steals in four consecutive games, the longest streak for the program since the first four games of the 1981-82 season.