Festivalgoers Trek Through Mud as Thousands Remain Trapped at Burning Man

Festivalgoers trekked out of Black Rock City, Nevada, on foot on Sunday, September 3, after rain made roads around the festival grounds impassible.

Footage recorded by Bill Perkins shows himself and several other festivalgoers walking through the partially flooded desert.

Burning Man said on Sunday that conditions remained too wet to officially open roads to allow festivalgoers to leave.

They were expected to open on Monday, the festival said.

More than 70,000 people found themselves stranded at the festival on Saturday, local officials told CNN, though a number of attendees had already started making their own way out at that point.

At least one person died at the festival, though organisers said on Saturday that this was unrelated to the flooding, the report added. Credit: Bill Perkins via Storyful