Festival Elsy Jacobs: Wollaston takes overall victory with stage 2 win

Ally Wolllaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep)

Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) sprinted to victory on the concluding second stage of the Festival Elsy Jacobs, beating race leader Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and grabbing the overall win in a turnaround from Saturday's opener.

The duo were part of an elite lead group which broke away late on during the hilly stage, with Anouska Koster (Uno-X) finishing third once again.

A group of 13 riders came to the line together after several attacks on the hilly course inside the final 10km provoked splits at the front. All the major contenders were up there and, despite several attacks from Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) in the final 5km, the group sprinted it out for the stage in Garnich.

With Wollaston and Bastianelli both finished first and second once apiece, the overall came down to bonus seconds. In the end, the 22-year-old prevailed by just one second. Koster took third overall at 14 seconds.

The wins are the fifth and sixth of Wollaston's season, having swept the New Zelanad National Championships (criterium, road race, time trial) earlier in the year as well as winning the Schwalbe Classic criterium in January.

Results

