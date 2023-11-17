Fertile-Beltrami rally falls short in 9-man state semifinals

Nov. 16—MINNEAPOLIS — Fertile-Beltrami running back Isaiah Wright scored four touchdowns and the Falcons clawed back from a 16-point halftime deficit but Kingsland's 400-plus rushing yards were too much.

Kingsland running back Beau Wiersma rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 36-28 win Thursday morning in the Minnesota 9-man state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wiersma ran for 198 yards with three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half. The Knights led 22-6 at halftime. Wiersma has now rushed for more than 2,000 yards with 38 touchdowns this season.

Ayden Howard set the tone early for Kingsland.

With Kingsland up 6-0 after its first drive, Fertile-Beltrami appeared to have tied the score when Bryer Strem took a screen pass and cut through the Knights defense.

But the speedy Howard never gave up on the play. The senior raced Strem down from behind and made the tackle at the Kingsland 8-yard line on the 62-yard play.

Howard's hustle saved a touchdown as the Knights defense shut down Fertile-Beltrami on the next four plays.

"You always have to finish the play no matter what," Howard said. "You never know what the circumstances are or what it could lead to. I made the play, but then we all stepped up as a team."

Kingsland (13-0), which had a 51-game losing streak from the 2012 season through 2017, is now just a win away from a state title. The Knights will face either Otter Tail Central or Nevis in the state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kingsland's Howard also had two huge interceptions in Thursday's semifinal game. His second, with 1:39 to play, halted a final drive by the Falcons and sealed the victory.

Sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Parker Johnson with 9:27 to play to give the Knights a 36-22 lead. The play had to be confirmed by replay officials as Johnson fumbled just after he crossed the goal line. Reiland also rushed for more than 100 yards in the game.

Fertile-Beltrami entered the game allowing just 8.3 points per game and hadn't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season. The loss was the first of the season for the Falcons, who finish 12-1.

Wright finished with 184 rushing yards on 21 carries. Falcons senior quarterback Caiden Swenby finished 7-for-18 for 188 yards. Strem had three grabs for 146 yards.

The Rochester Post Bulletin of Forum Communications contributed to this report.