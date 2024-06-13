Fertile-Beltrami boys golf wins Minnesota Class A state title

Jun. 12—GRAND FORKS — For the third time in four years, the Fertile-Beltrami boys golf team won the Minnesota Class A state title.

The Falcons posted a team score of 307 in the second round Wednesday and totaled 627 at the tournament to win the state team title at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley finished second with a two-round total of 635 and Legacy Christian Academy placed third with 637.

Fertile-Beltrami senior Masen Nowacki shot a 73, seven strokes better than his Day 1 finish, to tie for 10th place at 153.

Seniors Derek Sorenson and Daniel Ivanov also finished in the top 20 with totals of 157 and 158, respectively.

Senior Caiden Swenby ended with a 160, tied for 22nd. Sophomore Gavin Aakhus totaled a 167 and freshman Hunter Doyea posted a 173.

Nowacki, Sorenson, Ivanov and Swenby are now three time Class A boys golf state champions after winning back-to-back team titles in 2021 and 2022.

1. Fertile-Beltrami — 320-307—627

2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley — 326-309—635

3. Legacy Christian Academy — 324-313—637

4. Park Christian — 322-324—646

5. Fillmore Central — 333-316—649

6. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 331-327—658

7. Dawson-Boyd — 354-341—695

8. Lakeview — 354-347—701