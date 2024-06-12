Fertile-Beltrami boys golf leads after Day 1 of state tournament

Jun. 11—GRAND FORKS — The Fertile-Beltrami boys golf team is leading the Minnesota Class A boys golf state tournament after Day 1 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minn.

The Falcons team total sits at 320 after the first of two days of competition. Park Christian trails by two shots at 322 and Legacy Christian Academy is third with 324.

Fertile-Beltrami senior Caiden Swenby is the Falcons' best golfer after the first day, tied for 17th overall with a 79. Seniors Daniel Ivanov and Masen Nowacki are tied for 23rd with 80 and senior Derek Sorenson finished with an 81, good for 28th.

Freshman Hunter Doyea shot an 86 and sophomore Gavin Aakhus ended Tuesday with an 87.

The Falcons won back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022. Four members of the current team — Swenby, Ivanov, Nowacki and Sorenson — were members of the state title teams.

Aakhus tees off first on Day 2 at 8:11 a.m. Doyea tees off at 8:20 a.m., followed by Sorenson at 8:29 a.m., Ivanov at 8:47 a.m., Nowacki at 8:56 a.m., and Swenby at 9:05 a.m.

In Becker, Minn.

Day 1 of 2

1. Fertile-Beltrami — 320

2. Park Christian — 322

3. Legacy Christian Academy — 324

4. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley — 326

5. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 331

6. Fillmore Central — 333

T7. Lakeview — 354

T7. Dawson-Boyd — 354