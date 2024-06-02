Ferrum College Football hosts annual golf tournament honoring Hank Norton

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)–Ferrum College Football hosted its annual Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament at the Botetourt Gold and Swim Club on Saturday, June 1.

The tournament is hosted every year in honor of the impact of legendary Ferrum Head Football Coach and athletic director Hank Norton. What Norton did for the program still holds its significance and keeping this tradition brings back many who look forward to this event every year. This year, the golf tournament was a sold-out event.

“12 years ago, we wanted to do something in honor of Coach Hank Norton, legendary head coach at Ferrum College, and he was actually here on site for the first tournament that we held here,” said Ferrum Athletic Director Cleive Adams. “Every one of us had a different experience at Ferrum College and when we’re there and also with the football program, but coming back and telling those stories and catching up, it’s just an awesome time.”

The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for Panther football and provides an outlet for football alums, family, friends, and supporters.

“It’s just an awesome, awesome day to get everybody together, young or old, in between and to come together for a common cause for a great college,” said Ferrum head coach Kevin Sherman. “And that’s what it truly is. And it’s got a we have a great history and I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

