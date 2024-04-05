Ferrum College announces membership in Division II Conference Carolinas

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Ferrum College announced they will join Conference Carolina starting July 1, 2025.

The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of adding Ferrum College as the 16th member of the NCAA Division II conference.

“Together with my colleagues on the Board of Trustees of Ferrum College, I stand here today to wholeheartedly support this historic milestone in the athletic journey of Ferrum College,” said chair of Ferrum College’s Board of Trustees Scott Showalter. “The move to Division II athletics reflects Ferrum College’s dedication to ensuring a quality overall athletic experience for our students while maintaining our steadfast commitment to academic excellence and integrity.”

Conference Carolina believes in developing and forming a student-athlete in mind, body, and soul and its students are nationally recognized for their extraordinary success in the classroom, community and at the highest levels of NCAA competition. Ferrum College administration and alumni stated the College’s vision and motto make the college a perfect fit for the Conference Carolinas.

“By transitioning to Division II, Ferrum College aligns itself with a conference whose motto of body, mind and soul aligns with Ferrum College’s beliefs and values,” says Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin. “The transition also positions Ferrum College to join a family of institutions who share our vision for competitive athletics, academic rigor, and service. Furthermore, it offers Ferrum College the opportunity to open new avenues for growth and success on and off the field in a values-based culture.”

Panther athletics have made 25 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, led by baseball with 10, football with five, and women’s basketball and softball with four each. By making a jump to Division II, Ferrum looks to increase athletic competition and furthermore attract more athletes to the college’s various athletic programs.

“As we move forward in establishing the Ferrum College of the future, a destination of choice for student-athletes in our region, I’m encouraged by the natural progression of this journey,” said Ferrum Athletic Director Cleive Adams. “I’m looking forward to every step along the way as Division II Conference Carolinas competition becomes a campus wide source of pride and purpose for Ferrum College’s future.”

Ferrum College will officially begin competition in its new conference in the 2025-26 academic year as a provisional member.

