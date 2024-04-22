Ferris State star Chloe Idoni honored with GLIAC Commissioner’s Award

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Ferris State women’s basketball star is being awarded for her play on the court and in the classroom. Chloe Idoni has been given the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Commissioner’s Award.

Twelve athletes, six men and six women, receive the award every season, recognizing juniors, seniors and graduate students who make their presence felt in the field of play and in academic circles.

Idoni is an early education major from Fenton. The senior has earned a 3.99 GPA in her time at Ferris State.

She also averaged a team high 16.7 points per game last season while helping the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Division II national semifinals. The team captain scored 20 or more points in 13 games and was named to the All-GLIAC First Team and the GLIAC All-Defensive team.

The GLIAC’s Commissioners Award was introduced in 2007. Idoni is the 85th Bulldog to receive the honor.

Four athletes from Grand Valley State University also received the honor: Rylie Bisballe from the women’s basketball team and Erika Beistle, Caleb Futter and Myles Kerner from the indoor track and field teams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.