Ferris State football, No. 1 in Division II, rolls past Northern Michigan to stay unbeaten

Jared Bernhardt rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Ferris State's 44-24 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday in Big Rapids.

The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 GLIA), ranked No. 1 in both the AFCA coaches poll and the D2football.com poll, racked up 572 total yards of offense, despite losing the time of possession and being called for 11 penalties for 130 yards.

With a 7-3 lead, Bernhardt scored on a 4-yard run and then almost five minutes later scored again from 7 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 20-3 halftime edge.

Bernhardt, who also was 10-for-14 passing for 154 yards and an interception, had a third rushing touchdown game late in the third quarter, this one a 3-yard score, to extend the lead to 24.

Tyler Minor added 120 yards rushing and Xavier Wade had three catches for 77 yards.

Tyquan Cox had five catches for 57 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-6, 1-4), who were outgained on the ground, 374-105.

Ferris State, which has scored no fewer than 35 points in a game this season, will visit Davenport next week and close out the regular season at home against Wayne State on Nov. 13.

More GLIAC

Grand Valley State 14, Michigan Tech 9: Cade Peterson was 20-for-31 for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the host Lakers (7-1, 4-1), who held on after taking a 14-0 lead in the first half. Will Ark had 180 yards passing and a fourth-quarter touchdown to Justin Davis for the Huskies, but the two-point conversion failed and GVSU was able to run out the final 4:20.

Saginaw Valley State 24, Davenport 3: Colby Newburg threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the visiting Cardinals (6-3, 3-2), who fell behind, 3-0, but then scored 24 straight. Tommy Scott rushed for 98 yards and another TD. Davenport (3-6, 2-3) had just 80 total yards of offense and six turnovers.

MIAA

Story continues

Albion 31, Trine (Ohio) 24: Jack Bush was 17-for-30 for 264 yards and two touchdowns for host Albion (7-1, 3-1 MIAA), who scored four touchdowns in the first half to take a 15-point lead into halftime. Alex Price was 17-for-27 for 339 yards and three touchdowns for Trine (5-3, 3-1).

Hope 27, Alma 3: Daniel Romano rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Smith added 104 yards rushing and another score for visiting Hope (7-1, 4-0), who outgained Alma, 474-139. Joshua Hernandez booted a 37-yard field goal for Alma (5-3, 1-3).

Olivet 49, Kalamazoo 7: Cortaveon Barnett rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns for host Olivet (5-3, 2-3), who outgained Hope, 494-137. David Coffey added 187 passing yards and three more touchdowns.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: No. 1 Ferris State football rolls past Northern Michigan