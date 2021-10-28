Ferris Mowers Men’s basketball Coaches Preseason Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

The Ohio State football team is embattled in a Big Ten title run currently, but its counterpart on the hardwood will be breaking the seal on the season in only about a week and a half.

And you know the season is nigh when the preseason polls come out. We’ve already seen where the Buckeyes are in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and Wednesday, the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports came out with Ohio State checking in at No. 17.

It should be another exciting and tough Big Ten season again, and the poll shows that expectation with Michigan (No. 6), Purdue (No. 7), Illinois (No. 10), Ohio State, and Maryland (No. 21) all ranked inside the top 25. Michigan State just missed the cut.

It sure feels like an unpredictable year for the Buckeyes. There’s a lot of returning talent back — especially in the frontcourt — but with the loss of some players in the backcourt, a couple of guys nursing injuries, and new players via the transfer portal, it could all come together nicely, or end up being an experiment in roster management that never fully works.

Still, the team figures to be another NCAA Tournament one, so it should be fun to see how it all come together.

Here’s the rest of the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Ranking Team 1. Gonzaga 2. UCLA 3. Kansas 4. Villanova 5. Texas 6. Michigan 7. Purdue 8. Baylor 9. Duke 10. Illinois 11. Kentucky 12. Oregon 13. Alabama 14. Houston 15. Arkansas 16. Memphis 17. Tennessee 17. Ohio State 19. Florida State 20. North Carolina 21. Maryland 22. Auburn 23. Connecticut 24. St. Bonaventure 25. Virginia

