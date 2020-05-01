The Seattle Seahawks got to meet their newest tight end...kind of.

During a Zoom meeting with the team's 90-man roster, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll invited veteran Greg Olsen to crash the meeting and it was actually, wait for it, Will Ferrell.

In the virtual meeting, the comedian/actor cladded in Seahawks gear, asks quarterback Russell Wilson to make a baby with him, draws up a special play called "90-go-flywheel Kanye Starburst," and shows off his 1-pack workout bod.

He also made it clear he has no desire to be called upon as a blocker or play special teams and will limit his play to 12 plays a game to fulfill his broadcast booth duties.

Classic, Greg (or should we say Will?):

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here...



Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw



— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020

Ferrell and Carroll became BFF's back at USC when Carroll was the head football coach and Ferrell was a proud Trojan alum and booster. The two have even made appearances together at USC.

One time, Ferrell climbed on stage with Carroll's assistance and kicked a field goal into the crowd.

The dynamic duo is real life Brennan and Dale from Step Brothers and you love to see it.

Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks podcast with Joe Fann below:





Will Ferrell makes cameo as Greg Olsen in Seahawks virtual meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest