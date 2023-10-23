Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly join Snoop Dogg on stage to celebrate rapper’s birthday
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly join Snoop Dogg on stage to celebrate rapper’s birthdaySnoop Dogg
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly join Snoop Dogg on stage to celebrate rapper’s birthdaySnoop Dogg
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his takes on key moments and narratives surrounding Sunday's Week 7 NFL action.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all the fantasy results from NFL Sunday in Week 7.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Hamilton finished second, and Leclerc was sixth.
It's National Tight Ends Day and Jorge Martin breaks down how stars like Travis Kelce celebrated their position with big fantasy days.
Ewers could return at some point during the 2023 season.
Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had issues near the end of the race.
Jackson has been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits twice this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Humphries was aiming for Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but made contact with an official instead.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
There was another viral Taylor Swift moment on Sunday.
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”
Every day is National Tight Ends Day for Kyle Pitts.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Lewis Hamilton is 30 points behind Sergio Perez with five races to go.