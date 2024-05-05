Will Ferrell invests in Leeds United, becoming latest Hollywood star to buy into English football

Will Ferrell is also co-owner of Los Angeles FC but this is his first move into English football - PA/Peter Byrne

Will Ferrell, the Hollywood actor, is to be announced as a Leeds United co-owner after joining high-profile backers of the US firm that bought the club last summer.

The Anchorman and Elf actor joins Russell Crowe, golfer Jordan Spieth and record-breaking Olympian Michael Phelps as investors in 49ers Enterprises.

Ferrell is said to have purchased a “significant” minority shareholding in the San Francisco-based ownership group that purchased the club from Andrea Radrizzani.

Sources confirmed a report in The Sun newspaper that Ferrell, an increasingly keen football enthusiast, sees his investment at Leeds as “a serious investment opportunity”.

Ferrell, who has an estimated wealth of £127 million, is already co-owner of Los Angeles FC. While watching matches in England last season, he was interviewed by Sky Sports, saying: “I don’t really have a side over here – I just enjoy following all the storylines – it’s obviously a very good league.”

Will Ferrell had previously been linked with investment at Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan

The 56-year-old has reportedly fallen in love with Leeds since, however, and he is set to be announced as an investor this month. His deal at Leeds puts an end to speculation he might be keen to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as investors at Wrexham. He had been at Wembley in May 2022 with Reynolds watching Wrexham lose to Bromley in the FA Trophy Final.

Ferrell’s stake appears to likely to be bigger than the investment recently confirmed by Crowe. “The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club,” a source close to talks told The Sun. “He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game. And his aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong – in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.”

Championship Leeds missed out on automatic promotion but will compete in the play-offs this month. It has been a season of mixed fortunes for celebrity ownerships, with Wrexham promoted but Birmingham enduring miserable fortunes since NFL great Tom Brady was confirmed as a backer.

“Thank you for your support in a tough first year Bluenoses,” Brady posted on social media after the club’s relegation to the third tier was confirmed. “We have a long way to go but it’s because of all of you that we’ll achieve great things in the future.”

