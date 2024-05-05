Will Ferrell “Follows Ryan Reynolds And Buys Stake In English Football Club” – report

The UK sports media have got excited this weekend with reports that Will Ferrell is the latest movie star to bring his celebrity, and his wallet, to English football.

The Sun newspaper was the first to print its exclusive that the Elf star had bought a “large stake” in Leeds United Football Club after falling in love with the British game, and other UK media have been swift to pick up the story.

While Leeds FC have refused to confirm Ferrell’s arrival in its boardroom, saying they never comment on individual stakeholders, The Sun reports that the comedic actor had paid the club’s US owners 49ers Enterprises, that his involvement will be unveiled in a few days and quotes an insider confirming: “It’s true – Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds. The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club.

“He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game.”

Already a co-owner of Los Angeles FC, Ferrell’s love of English football is well documented. He was often seen at British grounds last season, when he made a surprise appearance on the Sky Sports channel from Manchester City’s ground.

He was also the guest of Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham, the club Reynolds bought with Rob McElhenney back in 2020, and which has since enjoyed a higher profile through a fly-on-the-wall documentary series and promotion to League Two – the fourth tier of English football, two below the Championship League, where Leeds currently sits in third position. Leeds are hopeful of a promotion to the Premier League through playoffs to be held later this month.

If Ferrell is confirmed to be wearing Leeds’ white, yellow and blue scarf, he will join Russell Crowe, who invested in the club after revealing family connections.

Other big names to have put their money into English football include rapper Stormzy who invested in Croydon Athletic last year, Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan who part-owns AFC Bournemouth, and LeBron James who previously invested in Liverpool.

