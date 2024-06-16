Ferreira, Tafari each score a goal, Paes has 8 saves as Dallas beats St. Louis 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored on a penalty kick and Nkosi Tafari added his first goal of the season to help FC Dallas beat St. Louis City SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Maarten Paes had eight saves for Dallas. The 26-year-old had his first shutout since April 27 and his fourth of the season.

Ferreira opened the scoring from the spot in the 28th minute after Joakim Nilsson fouled Paul Arriola in the area.

Tafari flicked a header, off a corner kick played by Sebastian Lletget, from the center of the area into the net to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute.

Dallas (4-8-5) snapped its four-game winless streak.

St. Louis (3-5-9) had 56% possession and outshot Dallas 22-10, 8-5 on target.

St. Louis City's Roman Bürki stopped three shots,

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport