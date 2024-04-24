Ferraro hasn't lost patience waiting for Sharks playoff appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note:Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Don’t blame Mario Ferraro if he had run out of patience.

Ferraro has been with the Sharks for five years, missing the Stanley Cup playoffs in every single season.

It’s through no real fault of Ferraro’s — he has done his part, growing from a frenetic, fresh-faced rookie to minutes-munching alternate captain of the Sharks. It’s hard to believe that he’s still only 25.

But the young man has seen a lot of losing, maybe too much: From 2019 to 2024, San Jose is the worst team in the NHL with just 123 wins and a .398 points percentage.

If he was a little shell-shocked, it wouldn’t be at all surprising.

But Ferraro met our exit interview questions with his customary gap-toothed smile and optimism Saturday.

“I haven’t played playoffs yet, but what a story it would be to turn it around. That’s what really fuels my fire,” he said. “So no, my patience hasn’t ran out. It never will.”