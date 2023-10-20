Ferrari's Leclerc on pole for United States Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole in Texas (Jim WATSON)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start on pole for the United States Grand Prix with world champion Max Verstappen down in sixth after qualifying on Friday.

Verstappen was set to take his 11th pole of the season only for the Red Bull driver's last flying lap time to be deleted due to track limits.

Lando Norris's McLaren will share the front row of Sunday's race at Austin with Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes is on the second row with Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari.

Leclerc was bubbling after his 21st career pole.

"I love this track. I love the vibe around this track, the city and the country. It is great to be here," said the man from Monaco.

He added: "As a team we did a great job. We know in these sprint weekends it is more important to have a clean FP1 and we did.

"After that I was feeling good and I was happy throughout qualifying. Really happy with starting on pole position."

Hamilton, who has a fine record at the Circuit of the Americas, was full hof hope of a result come the race.

"I'll give it my best shot on Sunday for sure. With this crowd anything is possible" said the seven-time world champion.

Norris was maintaining McLaren's recent strong showing and said: "I think there was enough to get pole. A bit of a shame, that one opportunity missed again but I am happy nonetheless.

"We are in a good position. Charles is a good starter and it will be difficult to get him off the line but we are in a good position for Sunday and I am happy with that."

Starting from the third row with with George Russell's Mercedes, Verstappen has work to do to win a 15th race of the season on Sunday to match his record haul from 2022 a fortnight after sealing his third successive world title in Qatar.

