Ferrari's F1 boss Reveals Horsepower Gap to Mercedes, And It's A Lot

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says his team's F1 cars are as much as 50 horsepower behind Mercedes.

The team is coming off its best points finish of the season, as Sebastian Vettel finished third and Charles Leclerc fourth in Turkey.

The podium for Vettel was the 121st of his career, but his first in 2020.

Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto is doing his best to downplay hopes that Ferrari's new engine for 2021 will be enough to catch Mercedes.



The Maranello team's boss said this week that early dynamometer testing of the new power unit has been "very promising."

But Binotto added, there's a long way to go.

"Currently, we don't have the best engine but next year we can have a completely new one," said Binotto.



While early results back at the shop are encouraging and there seems to be some excitement that Ferrari's full recovery from a 2020 slump could be swift, there are no guarantees.



"Can we reach Mercedes? Perhaps that is asking too much since it means gaining between 40 and 50 horsepower," Binotto said. "But being on par with Honda and Renault today would in itself be a remarkable step forward.



"We have to bear in mind that only one engine specification will be allowed for the whole of 2021, except for minor details. There is no room for error," he added.

It'sbeen a while," Vettel said. "Nice to take a trophy home. We've had a rough year so far. We've mostly struggled in qualifying and once you are back there, it's very difficult."

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings

Mercedes 504 Red Bull 240 Racing Point 154 McLaren 149 Renault 136 Ferrari 130 AlphaTauri 89 Alfa Romeo 8 Haas 3 Wlliams 0

Is Ferrari's place in the standings a blip or the new reality for the once-mighty team? With no major engine modifications expected in the sport until 2022, it's hard for the Ferrari Tifosi to be too optimistic.