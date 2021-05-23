Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

  • Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
    1/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
  • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks with Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
    2/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks with Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
  • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco waves during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    3/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco waves during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, second left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, second right, during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    4/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, second left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, second right, during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Spectators stand on a balcony with a flag to cheer on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    5/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Spectators stand on a balcony with a flag to cheer on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Spectators stand over a poster of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    6/6

    Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing

    Spectators stand over a poster of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, embraces Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, speaks with Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, prior to the start of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Sebastien Nogier, Pool via AP)
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco waves during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain, second left, speaks with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, second right, during the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Spectators stand on a balcony with a flag to cheer on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Spectators stand over a poster of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prior to the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEROME PUGMIRE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONACO (AP) —

Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem.

Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. He risked a five-place grid penalty if the gearbox was changed, but Ferrari said earlier Sunday he could race with it.

About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

“Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time," Ferrari said in a statement.

As drivers embarked on their warmup laps a short time earlier, Leclerc complained about the gearbox and went back to the garage.

“We have an issue, we are not going to the grid, we try to fix it here. We will not make it to the grid," Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekie told race director Michael Masi on the radio.

The race director decided not to move Red Bull driver Max Verstappen up from second to pole and left that space blank, giving Valtteri Bottas more room to overtake Verstappen at the start.

All drivers effectively moved up a place, with world champion Lewis Hamilton starting sixth after qualifying a lowly seventh.

In a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday, Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing and also became the first driver from Monaco to take pole here.

Prince Albert, whose hilltop palace overlooks the track and who is close to Leclerc, attended the race and gave Leclerc a consoling hug.

Fans returned, but in small numbers and many hoisted flags and banners in support of Leclerc.

Before the race, the 23-year-old waved at what he calls his “neighbors” as they leaned out of windows and brandished red-and-white Monaco flags.

“Charles L’Eclair” (Charles Lightning) read one banner, a word play on his name and renowned speed.

But he has no luck at the venue.

Two years ago, Leclerc retired early in his first season at Ferrari.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Infrastructure deal slips, GOP pans $1.7T White House offer

    The prospects for an ambitious infrastructure deal have been thrown into serious doubt after the White House reduced President Joe Biden's sweeping proposal to $1.7 trillion but Republican senators rejected the compromise as disappointing, saying "vast differences” remain. While talks have not collapsed, the downbeat assessment is certain to mean new worries from Democrats that time is slipping to strike a deal. Skepticism had been rising on all sides over the lack of significant movement off Biden's $2.3 trillion plan or the GOP's proposed $568 billion alternative.

  • White House pares down infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith reports the latest news from Washington D.C. as the White House pares down infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion.

  • How Online Activism and the Racial Reckoning in the U.S. Have Helped Drive a Groundswell of Support for Palestinians

    Pro-Palestinian activists say a more intersectional progressive coalition of supporters in the U.S. is driving a public opinion shift

  • Martin Bashir doesn't believe he harmed Princess Diana by using deception to secure an interview with her, he says in first post-inquiry interview

    The former BBC journalist is regretful but won't take full responsibility for using deception to secure an interview with Princess Diana, he said.

  • Here's how much each Tesla will set you back after the latest price hike

    Tesla has raised its prices several times in just the last few months. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Mick Schumacher to miss Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after crashing in practice

    The rookie lost control of his Haas in the closing minutes of the final practice session.

  • Elliott: Clippers' Game 1 loss to Mavericks reminiscent of past playoff failures

    With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading what should be a revitalized franchise, the Clippers will have no excuse if they don't get their act together against the Mavericks.

  • SpaceX has been selected by Firefly Aerospace to send its Blue Ghost lander to the moon in 2023

    Firefly's Blue Ghost moon lander will be propelled into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It will carry 10 payloads for NASA.

  • 21 die in mountain ultramarathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.

  • South Carolina locks in SEC baseball tournament seed. Here’s the schedule for Hoover

    The tournament starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

  • Bitcoin tumbles again on China mining crackdown as strategist says 'crypto years are like dog years'

    Jill Carlson, Slow Ventures Venture Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are faring amid the China mining crackdown.

  • Harry Higgs’ brother and caddie delayed his USGA championship start to mix drinks for his brother at PGA Championship

    Alex Higgs left his partner to go it alone at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball while he caddies for brother Harry Higgs at the PGA Championship.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Still paid $8M by Dodgers, Scott Kazmir makes first start since 2016 against … the Dodgers

    Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million with the Dodgers in 2015. They're still paying him.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)