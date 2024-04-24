Ferrari set to ditch red livery at Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari are planning a special livery for next week’s Miami Grand Prix and look set to ditch their traditional red for two historic shades of blue.

The Scuderia will feature the one-off design at the sprint weekend at Miami Gardens, marking the 70th anniversary of their presence in North America.

Ferrari’s iconic scarlet colour, used on their racing cars since the 1920s and known as Rosso Corsa, was replaced by a white and blue livery in the US in the last two races of the 1964 F1 season.

To mark 70 years since, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be in unfamiliar blue shades – Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino – with a launch date yet to be announced.

Azzurro La Plata is a lighter shade of blue traditionally worn by Argentina and was worn by Alberto Ascari when he became Ferrari’s first world champion in 1952.

Ascari wore a blue jersey with a matching helmet. The likes of John Surtees and Niki Lauda also wore racesuits in the same colour during the 1960s.

The deeper shade of blue, Azzurro Dino, was worn by Clay Regazzoni in 1974 and Ferrari mechanics to celebrate founder Enzo Ferrari’s 85th birthday in 1983.

Ferrari will not be in their traditional red livery next week in Miami (Getty Images)

Ferrari are second in the constructors’ championship after five races this season, 55 points clear of McLaren in third but 44 points behind Red Bull in first.

Leclerc and Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively at the last race in China.