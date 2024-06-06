Ferrari relishes “great opportunity” to walk on with Aztecs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI/FOX5) — In many ways, Kimo Ferrari has it all. An Ivy League degree, Division I basketball success, and a new opportunity in his hometown.

The only thing missing? A place to rest his weary (and intelligent) head.

“Looking for an apartment right now,” the newest guard for San Diego State basketball said. “So if anyone in San Diego has an apartment, give me or Wayne a call.”

The Wayne in this instance is Wayne McKinney – another Aztecs backcourt addition, and now part of a local duo calling the Mesa home. McKinney from Coronado, Ferrari from Francis Parker School. His brains and his brawn got Ferrari to Brown – but with one year of college eligibility left, Kimo decided a walk-on spot worked out best.

“I feel like San Diego State speaks for itself,” Ferrari said. “I really believe in what Coach Dutcher has built here…the culture they have, the guys have bought into [it], and I think I will buy into it. A real defensive-first mentality that’s very parallel to my game.”

Having a degree in Business Economics from Brown gave Ferrari more flexibility in his options. While other scholarship opportunities existed, Ferrari has other scholastic plans to pursue in his short time on campus.

“Going to be studying my MBA here,” Ferrari said. “Hopefully the combination of both degrees will open up some doors for me.

“A passion of mine is to work in sports, whether it’s in a front office or coaching. I think that opens up avenues.”

Kimo became a Lancers legend in his time on Linda Vista Road – an Open Division playoff run, plus two All-CIF Team nominations. His head coach at that time, Jim Tomey, previously coached at SDSU, which provided a connection to the program.

