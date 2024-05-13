Ferrari recruit D’Ambrosio and Serra from Mercedes

Ferrari have made two high-profile recruitments from Mercedes.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jerome d’Ambrosio has become Ferrari’s deputy team principal, while engineer Loic Serra becomes head of chassis performance engineering.

D’Ambrosio had been an adviser for Mercedes last year working under team principal Toto Wolff, who was grooming him for a senior role by giving him experience of all aspects of the business.

Serra had been Mercedes’ performance director. The 52-year-old Frenchman will now report to technical director Enrico Cardile and take on responsibility for track engineering, aerodynamic development and operations, and vehicle performance.

They are the latest additions to a team being restructured by team principal Frederic Vasseur as the Frenchman attempts to turn Ferrari back into title contenders.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for 2025, having been signed in the winter, while Ferrari are also trying to lure design legend Adrian Newey, whose departure from his role as Red Bull chief technical officer was revealed earlier this month.

D’Ambrosio, a three-time race-winner in the all-electric Formula E series after competing in 20 grands prix from 2011-12, will also take over responsibility for Ferrari’s driver academy.

Both men will start work at Maranello on 1 October.