Ferrari: Oliver Bearman wants F1 seat in 2025

Oliver Bearman is the third-youngest driver to start an F1 race after Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll

Oliver Bearman wants to fulfil a "childhood dream" by earning a Formula 1 seat next year after making his debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old became the youngest Briton to start a grand prix when he was called up by Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz, who had appendicitis.

Bearman finished ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Getting a taste of this amazing world... I know what I'm missing out on up there in F1," Bearman said.

Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc said "it is just a matter of time before he is in F1", while British 1996 world champion Damon Hill wrote on X: "Star is born now!"

Asked if he could be a regular on the grid as soon as 2025, Bearman told BBC East: "I think so. It depends on how I get on.

"That's a childhood dream that I would love to realise. I need to keep pushing in F2 to make sure that I can get that F1 seat - that's my main goal for this year.

"I need to keep up the good work and not let any of this faze me because you're only as good as your last race."

Chelmsford-born Bearman has been a member of the Ferrari driver academy since 2021, but Hamilton will join Leclerc at Ferrari next season.

After a "whirlwind" weekend in Jeddah, Bearman is keen to race for Ferrari on a permanent basis.

"This is my third year living in Italy," he said. "It was a very daunting prospect. I started at 15, 16 years old and I was living out here by myself, but now I've gained a lot freedom and friends.

"Especially after this race, I seem to know everyone in the factory. They've all congratulated me, which is a really special feeling, and I feel motivated by that as well. It's great to have recognition.

"It just makes you want to keep pushing and it would be amazing to race here full-time one day."