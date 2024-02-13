Ferrari F1 car launch LIVE: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reveal 2024 challenger

Ferrari unveil their 2024 F1 car on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to be present at the launch event alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The event is expected to get underway at 11am (GMT).

Lewis Hamilton may also be watching on with interest, given he will join the Scuderia from Mercedes next year. The Silver Arrows launch their own car on Wednesday, with world champions Red Bull revealing their car on Thursday amid much interest given the investigation into team boss Christian Horner.

But today, all eyes are on Ferrari as they look to produce a car capable of winning races this year and challenging Red Bull.

Follow the 2024 Ferrari F1 car launch here with The Independent

FERRARI 2024 F1 CAR LAUNCH - LATEST UPDATES

Ferrari unveil their 2024 F1 car, the SF-24, on Tuesday morning

The launch event is expected to start at 11am (GMT)

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be present in Maranello

Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - How did Ferrari get on in 2023?

10:36 , Kieran Jackson

It was a frustrating season for the Scuderia last time out, despite being the only team other than Red Bull to win a race.

Following a slow start, Ferrari’s season was summed up by some impressive showings in qualifying on Saturday which could not be backed up with supreme race-pace on Sunday, especially up against Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

That being said, Carlos Sainz managed to secure the only non-Red Bull win of the season with a terrific drive in Singapore.

Charles Leclerc secured five pole positions but could not claim a victory. The Monegasque has not won a race since July 2022.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - Lewis Hamilton may well be watching on with interest

10:31 , Kieran Jackson

Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025 so will be watching Ferrari’s car and progress this year closely.

Here’s the full low-down on his shock move to the Scuderia from Mercedes next year.

How Lewis Hamilton lost patience with Mercedes – and why Ferrari gamble makes sense

Ferrari 2024 F1 car launch - What to expect today?

10:28 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari unveil their 2024 F1 car on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to be present at the launch event alongside Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

The event is expected to get underway at 11am (GMT).

All eyes are on Ferrari as they look to produce a car capable of winning races this year and challenging Red Bull.