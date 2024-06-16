Ferrari beat Toyota to defend Le Mans title

Ferrari came out on top in the 92nd edition of the gruelling endurance race [Getty Images]

Ferrari overcame wet conditions at Le Mans to beat Toyota and win the 24 Hours race for the second year in a row.

Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen - almost out of fuel - took the chequered flag at the wheel of the number 50 Ferrari 399P hypercar that he shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina.

Toyota's number seven GR010 hybrid finished 14.221 seconds behind after a tight battle with Ferrari, while Ferrari also took third place in the number 51 car.

Ferrari won last year to achieve their first overall victory at the Sarthe circuit in 58 years and have now successfully defended their title.

Incessant overnight rain forced long yellow flag periods, limiting the speed and creating difficult conditions for drivers.

Over six hours of racing was neutralised by safety cars, but by morning they retreated and ushered in a fight for the finish.

Ferrari's Nielsen gained a 30-second advantage with an hour remaining and after a finish once more fraught with rain, the Italian constructors finished first.

Porsche's pole car took fourth position, coming just over a second behind Ferrari's number 51, while Toyota's number eight finished fifth.