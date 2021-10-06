Ferran Torres, Spain end Italy’s record streak, reach Nations League Final

Luis Enrique’s Spain sent a message to the world ahead of Qatar 2022 when it ended Italy’s world record unbeaten streak at the San Siro on Wednesday in a rematch of their EURO 2020 semifinal.

Mikel Oyarzabal set up a pair of Ferran Torres goals in a 2-1 Spain win over the EURO champs, stopping Italy run without a loss at 37 matches and sending the Spaniards to the UEFA Nations League Final.

Man City man Torres had Spain up 2-0 at the break, scoring for his third-straight international game. Torres has 12 goals and an assist in 21 caps for Spain.

But it was Barcelona 17-year-old Gavi who had everyone talking with his 83-minute senior debut. There was good, bad, and ugly as Gavi committed seven fouls, but moved the ball well and had Enrique calling him Spain’s “present and future.”

Italy’s last loss, coincidentally, was in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League group stage, a Sept. 10, 2018 defeat to Portugal in Lisbon.

Spain will play the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Belgium and France come Sunday in Milan after Italy meets the loser in Turin.

