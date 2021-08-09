Feron Hunt with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Feron Hunt (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 08/09/2021
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
HoopsHype ranks the six players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Danilo Gallinari.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
This looked like it hurt.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas proved he can still get buckets Sunday by going off for 81 points at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover" Pro-Am league in Seattle.
The NBA may have relegated Sam Hinkie to history, but his teardown "Process" has permeated the league as an accepted alternative to traditional remodeling.
The Kings ownership group reportedly has decreased by one superstar, as Shaquille O'Neal is selling minority shares.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
In 2000, the NBA voided Joe Smith's contract with the Timberwolves.
Yam Madar played his first game in Celtics green Sunday in Boston's NBA Summer League opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how the young point guard fared.
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans.
Here are some notes on the Knicks' 94-86 Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Newly signed forward Trevor Ariza detailed what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to win a championship this season.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.