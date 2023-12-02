Ferocious defense among main takeaways as Cheboygan boys top East Jordan, improve to 2-0

CHEBOYGAN – When you fall behind by 10 early, it can feel a little deflating.

But that wasn’t the case for the Cheboygan boys basketball team, which saw itself trailing 20-10 to East Jordan in its home opener Friday night. Instead of letting the deficit grow, the Chiefs showed resiliency, flipped the switch and improved to 2-0 on the season with a hard-fought 51-47 victory over the Red Devils.

With Cheboygan staying unbeaten, here’s some takeaways from Friday night’s triumph.

Cheboygan senior guard Kaleb Goodrich (4) puts up a shot over a pair of East Jordan defenders during the second half of Friday night’s boys basketball clash in Cheboygan.

Dominant second quarter keys Cheboygan turnaround

After surrendering six East Jordan 3-pointers in the opening period, Cheboygan settled down on defense and contained senior Lucas Stone, who drilled four treys to help the Red Devils build a 10-point advantage. Much better defense fueled the Chiefs on the offensive end as well.

“I think that they are able to adapt. They're very smart, especially defensively,” Cheboygan coach Jason Friday said of his team. “They love the 3-2 zone, and when you’ve got guys like Jordan (Johnson) and Kaleb (Goodrich) and Daniel (Hudson) and Brennen (Thater) and Gavin (Smith) and Caden (Gardner), and you’ve got these guys who just have length and quickness, good things happen.”

Led by 12 first-half points from Brennen Thater, the Chiefs erupted with a 21-2 second-quarter spurt and took a 31-22 advantage into the break.

“Starting 2-0 is a great energy booster, it gets our energy up, and it really makes us work harder,” Thater, who finished with 14 points, said. “Our defensive intensity and how good we were on the defensive side today was the reason we won this game. We won the game on the defensive side, we had good rebounds. Sometimes we would screw up, but defense carried us.”

Cheboygan freshman Gavin Smith (left) and senior Jordan Johnson (right) attempt to get a steal during the second half against East Jordan on Friday.

A freshman making an early impact

Of Cheboygan’s top performers, arguably none were more impressive than freshman Gavin Smith, who came off the bench, finished with a game-high 15 points, and fueled the Chiefs with relentless defense.

In his first home game as a Cheboygan High School player – not bad.

“I think we’ve got a great starting five – Brennen (Thater), Kaleb (Goodrich), all of those guys, they all do good – but I think I fit in well,” Smith said. “They dished out the ball well, they scored, we grabbed boards. I think we’re going to be a good team this year.”

A bright start, but room for improvement

Cheboygan showed it was strong in many facets, but one area the Chiefs will need to improve on is free throw shooting. Despite getting to the line consistently, they missed several shots from the charity stripe, which allowed the Red Devils to stay within striking distance.

At the end of the night, though, the Chiefs found a way to outlast the Red Devils, stay unbeaten, and keep the positive early vibes going.

“I know it’s early, but still, 2-0, wonderful start,” Friday said. “I thought this was a 50-50 game going into it. Great start. We talk about building energy. We had a pretty loud student section. We had (junior varsity) and varsity girls basketball out of town for a scrimmage, we had the hockey team out of town, and we still had a great student section, and those kids want to see wins.

“It could be an exciting season.”

Cheboygan senior Brennen Thater (11) had a productive Friday evening, netting 14 points and playing solid defense in a Chiefs victory.

Thater finished with 14 points for the Chiefs, who received nine from Kaleb Goodrich, eight from Caden Gardner, four from Daniel Hudson, and two from Luke Munger.

Stone’s game-high 17 points led East Jordan (0-1). Korbyn Russell scored 10 and Angel Delgado had eight.

