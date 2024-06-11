Fernando Torres promoted, Tevenet joins Simeone’s staff: Atlético confirm coaching changes

A shake-up in the coaching setup at La Liga giants Atlético Madrid has on Tuesday been confirmed.

This comes after club icon Fernando Torres was granted his long-standing wish of making the step up to the Rojiblancos B-team.

After a stellar three-year stint in charge of Atlético’s Juvenil A side, which saw him notch two league titles as well as a Champions Cup, Torres has seen his efforts rewarded by way of the reins of the club’s reserve team.

As per an official statement across the website and social media platforms of the capital heavyweights:

‘Fernando Torres is the new coach of Atlético de Madrid B. The red and white legend and coach of our Academy will continue to progress in his career as a coach in the red and white reserve team that plays in 1ªRFEF.’

Making way for former frontman Torres on the touchline at Atlético B will be Luis García Tevenet.

This comes with Tevenet, too, having seen his long-term excellence in the dugout recognised, through a place as an assistant to first-team boss Diego Simeone:

‘Luis García Tevenet, who led the reserve team for the last three seasons, achieving two consecutive promotions and keeping Atleti B in the 1st RFEF, next season will be part of the first team’s coaching staff as an assistant to Simeone.’

