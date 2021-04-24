Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice at Dodger Stadium on 22-year anniversary of father's epic two grand slam game vs. Dodgers

On April 23, 1999, then-St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis Sr. made MLB history when he became the first player to hit two grand slams in the same inning. Both of his bases-loaded shots on that Friday night at Dodger Stadium came off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park in the third inning and cleared the left field fence.

Friday night, Tatis' son — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. — celebrated the 22-year anniversary of the occasion with his own two-homer outing at Dodger Stadium.

Both of Tatis Jr.'s blasts off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw went out to left, and adding to the eerie symmetry the first of his solo homers came in the third inning, the same frame that saw his father make history 22 years prior.

People named Fernando Tatis just really going deep at Dodger Stadium on April 23. pic.twitter.com/V6CDTliIQR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 24, 2021

That third-inning shot gave the Padres a 2-1 lead over their NL West rivals in the second game of their four-game weekend set.

His home run in the fifth inning gave the Padres a 3-1 lead.

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tatis Jr. doubled his home run total on the season with the blasts, which were the two hardest-hit homers of his career, per Statcast. Perhaps his fourth career multi-homer game is the jump-start his season, which featured an early stint on the injured list, needed after he entered Friday night with a .163 average with two home runs. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBI Friday night in the Padres' 6-1 win.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice on anniversary of father's epic game