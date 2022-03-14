Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured wrist during offseason, expected to miss three months

The San Diego Padres will be without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. for roughly three months due to a fractured wrist. Tatis fractured his wrist in the offseason and will likely undergo surgery to repair the issue, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Tatis, 23, is among the best players in the game when healthy. He has a .292/.362/.596 slash line, with 81 home runs, in two and a half seasons to open his career. Tatis slugged a league-high 42 home runs in 2021 despite battling a shoulder injury the entire season. He has finished in the top-4 in National League MVP voting each of the last two seasons.

This story will be updated.