Fernando Alonso thinks Lewis Hamilton should be sent to back of the grid over engine usage

Fernando Alonso agrees with Max Verstappen that Lewis Hamilton should be sent to the back of the grid for his engine usage.

In the Brazilian Grand Prix, the British driver used his fifth internal combustion engine of the season. He was handed a five-place grid penalty but Alonso believes it should have been a stronger punishment.

“Those who have exceeded a certain number of engines per year should be sent to the back of the grid,” Alonso told Spanish outlet AS.

Hamilton won the Brazilian race in November to close the gap on title rival Verstappen, who wasn’t happy about the engine used. He said: “In theory Mercedes can put in a new combustion engine every Grand Prix, take five places penalty and benefit from the power boost.”

Hamilton went onto win the Qatar Grand Prix meaning only eight points separate him and Verstappen with two races left of the F1 season.

And despite letting the British star back into the title race Verstappen has said it’s a good thing it is going down to the wire.

“We just need to try and stay focused and there are two races to go and as you can see a lot of things can happen. Anything is possible.

“I feel good. It’s going to be a tight battle to the end. I know it’s going to be difficult to the end, but I think that’s nice – it keeps it exciting.”

