Fernando Alonso: ‘Something has failed’ in new F1 regulations with Red Bull dominance

Fernando Alonso speaks to media. Spa July 2023. Credit: Alamy

As Red Bull contemplate a season’s whitewash, the team having won 14 from 14, Fernando Alonso believes that’s an indication that “something has failed” with Formula 1’s new regulations.

Last season Formula 1 introduced ground effect aerodynamic cars with the intention of closing the gap between the front and the back of the grid.

But while that aim has been somewhat achieved, third to 20th a lot closer, somehow the regulations have allowed Red Bull to go on a charge.

Fernando Alonso: Red Bull dominance was not in any of the plans

Last season the Adrian Newey-designed RB18 won 17 of 22 races with the team clinching the championship double while this year the RB19 has yet to be defeated.

Not only have Red Bull won all 14 of this year’s grands prix, six of those being 1-2 results, but Max Verstappen is crossing the line double digits ahead of the nearest non-Red Bull driver.

It has Alonso conceding “something” has gone very wrong with the regulations.

“There are two views, one is that the new regulations have brought good things for sure,” he admitted to Cadena Ser’s El Larguero.

“We can follow with these cars much more closely than we could do in the past. There is not so much turbulence, so much dirty air when you chase the car that you have in front.

“I think we also have a very tight grid, removing the two in front, which is what everyone is interested in.

“However, if you look at third on the grid, a non-Red Bull, to the last, sometimes moving into Q1 is very difficult because in four-tenths there are like 16 cars. So in this sense, equality has been achieved.”

But, he continued: “On the other hand, something has failed, because of the last 25 races, 24 have been won by a Red Bull, that was not in any of the plans.”

“I don’t know how those people eat or drink,” he said with a laugh. “They are the best at everything: they have the fastest car and driver, they don’t make mistakes, they make the fastest pit stops, the best starts, the best strategies.

“At the moment they have no weak points and all the teams are working hard to find one for them.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023 title permutations: When can Max Verstappen win the World Championship?

Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

Red Bull’s success story has left Alonso one place short of a 33rd race win on three occasions this season: Monaco, Canada, and the Netherlands.

In all three races, he was runner-up to Verstappen with the driver admitting the constant questions about when that elusive 33rd win will come can be tiring.

“At first it was fine, now it’s not that, it’s tiring,” he said. “Now you are afraid of disappointing with so much movement that there is about the 33.

“Every day you start working, there is a goal, and if you share that with more people, with the fans, and everything comes together in one number, 33, we all continue in the same direction, and we’ll see if it can be achieved.”

Alonso, who is third in the Drivers’ standings behind the Red Bull teammates, hasn’t won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Read next: Exclusive: George Russell on future at Mercedes, Red Bull’s dominance and Lewis Hamilton

The article Fernando Alonso: ‘Something has failed’ in new F1 regulations with Red Bull dominance appeared first on Planetf1.com.