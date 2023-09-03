Fernando Alonso: This selfie was the happiest moment of my career

Fernando Alonso took a special victory for Ferrari at Monza in 2010 - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso looks at the image which I have placed on the table in front of him and smiles rather wistfully. It is the famous selfie the Spaniard took of himself on the podium in Monza following his win here for Ferrari in 2010, the red sea of tifosi on the track below him, stretching back as far as the eye can see.

“An incredible moment,” he says. The happiest of his career? “Maybe,” he nods. “Winning in Spain was also very special. But this was at the same level, even if it wasn’t my country. Every podium is special but I think Monza is unique with all the people just underneath. And if you’re wearing Ferrari overalls… it’s something else again.

“I remember I didn’t want to leave the podium because it was such a special feeling. They were calling us for the press conference, but I wanted 10 more seconds to really take it all in. There was this guy from FOM who was filming and I said to him ‘Do you have a phone? Give it to me, quick!’ So I took this selfie with his phone. I’m glad I did.”

There are few greater achievements in motorsport than winning in Italy in a Ferrari - Getty Images/Paul Gilham

Alonso was 29 when he took that picture. In the ‘prime’ of his career. In his first season at Maranello. Already a two-time world champion, many expected his union with Ferrari to yield multiple world crowns; the biggest, most successful team in the sport led by the most consistent, most ruthless driver. For whatever reason, it did not.

‘Lewis and Max did not build great teams, it was just a change in regulations’

Despite being in final-day contention twice in his five seasons, Alonso never won a title with Ferrari. Instead he had to watch as first Sebastian Vettel with Red Bull, then Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes won championship after championship, building so-called dynasties. As Max Verstappen is doing now.

Alonso, perhaps unsurprisingly, baulks at this characterisation. “I think this is something that is always said about drivers ‘building’ teams,” he says, sitting back in his chair in Aston Martin’s paddock home. “But when Lewis went to Mercedes [in 2013], he didn’t ‘build’ anything. It was just a change in regulations [in 2014] that built everything for him. And when Max joined Toro Rosso and Red Bull it was still Hamilton winning everything. He didn’t ‘build’ a winning Red Bull team. In 2021 it was very close between them, and now with the change in regulations last year Red Bull win every race so far this season.

“So I don’t know exactly what we mean when we say you can ‘build’ teams around you because I think this is a sport where, you know, technical decisions, technical regulations, inspiration from the design office or wind tunnel or something like that normally makes more difference than your input, your feedback, your personality, or your way of driving.”

Alonso shrugs. “Ultimately, you just need to be in the right place at the right moment.”

Alonso has scored seven podiums so far this year, his most recent being at Zandvoort - Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

‘My biggest regret? Not winning a title for Ferrari’

Whatever the truth, whether Alonso could have done more at his various teams over the years to create successful partnerships or whether his failure to win a title since 2006 has been purely down to bad luck and badly-timed moves, the Spaniard is in a good place now. Mellower. More at peace.

There was a time when it felt as if Alonso resented the success of his rivals, feeling it should have been him winning those championships. He was recognised by his peers as being the benchmark on track. But he was also seen as volatile, selfish. His fallout with McLaren in 2007, when he engaged in a bitter season-long battle with rookie team-mate Hamilton, and ultimately with his own team boss Ron Dennis, did not help. Nor his association with Crashgate at Singapore the following year, even if he was cleared by the FIA of any wrongdoing.

At 42, and having come out of retirement, the Spaniard seems more phlegmatic. He knows the esteem in which he is held by his contemporaries, and by the sport as a whole. He is confident in himself and his achievements. Regrets? Sure, he has a few. Not winning a title with Ferrari being “the biggest”.

Alonso won 11 races for Ferrari, but never a world championship - Action Images/Crispin Thruston

“I mean if I could change one thing in my career it would be that,” he says. “At McLaren we were also very close. Only one point. But probably we didn’t deserve it by, you know, the way we handled things. But in Ferrari, I felt that we did things quite right. We were fighting maybe with an inferior car until the end. So if I could change one thing in my career, I will probably change that.”

‘I have a lot of trust in the Aston Martin project’

The question now is whether, having missed out at Ferrari and McLaren (twice) he has made ‘the right move and the right time’ in the autumn of his career. Could Alonso, against all odds, have one final hurrah in the green of Aston Martin?

The Silverstone team made an impressive leap over the winter, with Alonso finishing on the podium at six of the first eight races this season. And while momentum stalled a bit pre-summer break, another podium at Zandvoort last weekend – where Alonso was voted driver of the day after finishing second – suggested Aston Martin may have got back on track.

It boils down to this: would Aston Martin, armed with their new factory, their new wind tunnel, and bankrolled by Lawrence Stroll’s billions, be in a position to win the championship one day? And if so, will Alonso still be driving by the time they are?

Alonso smiles again. Motivation, he says, is not an issue. “When you have some negativity in your career, or a negative run of results, it is like you need to force yourself to do certain jobs,” he says. “But when you have good results it is easy.” Nor is age. Alonso would need a new contract to stay on at Aston Martin into the new era of technical regulations, which begins in 2026. He will be 45 by then. But one suspects that will not be an issue. Alonso looks as fit as ever. Besides, he believes it may not even take that long.

“We would need a couple of bad decisions from Red Bull to deviate a little bit from the good direction that they seem to find on the car,” he says. “And we need some big steps from ourselves. But we did one last winter. I have a lot of trust in this project.” Thirteen years ago, when he looked out over that sea of red, it felt as if Alonso was in the right place at the right time. Who knows? Perhaps it will be in green, in his mid-40s, that the Spaniard finally claims that elusive third world title.